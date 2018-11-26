Northeast Investment Management Has $13.52 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 42,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Raymond James set a $104.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

FRC stock opened at $94.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $84.47 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

