Norma Group (NOEJ) PT Set at €50.00 by Nord/LB

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norma Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €59.69 ($69.41).

Shares of Norma Group stock traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during trading on Monday, hitting €49.20 ($57.21). The stock had a trading volume of 96,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. Norma Group has a fifty-two week low of €40.10 ($46.63) and a fifty-two week high of €65.95 ($76.69).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

