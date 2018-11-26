Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Position in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 205.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 556.7% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $57,871.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $565,666.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,131 shares of company stock valued at $103,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $137.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.77. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $107.59 and a twelve month high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $356.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.58%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

