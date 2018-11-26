Nordstrom (JWN) PT Set at $53.00 by Nomura

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) has been assigned a $53.00 price target by equities research analysts at Nomura in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JWN. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 68,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,161. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.59. Nordstrom has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Blake W. Nordstrom sold 127,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $7,827,209.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,519,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,970,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $549,687.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,960 shares in the company, valued at $935,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,604 shares of company stock worth $12,621,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,462,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,406,000 after purchasing an additional 178,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,865,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $590,062,000 after acquiring an additional 933,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nordstrom by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,721,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,197,000 after acquiring an additional 66,655 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Nordstrom by 4.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,439,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after acquiring an additional 63,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 92.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 653,173 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

