Nordic American Offshore (NAO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.45

Nordic American Offshore Ltd (NYSE:NAO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 4500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nordic American Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nordic American Offshore stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Offshore Ltd (NYSE:NAO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,027,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.27% of Nordic American Offshore as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO)

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. owns and operates platform supply vessels (PSVs). As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 10 PSVs. The company operates its vessels in the United Kingdom and in the Norwegian sectors of the North Sea. Nordic American Offshore Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

