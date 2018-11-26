Nomura Analysts Give Ulta Beauty (ULTA) a $305.00 Price Target

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been assigned a $305.00 price target by investment analysts at Nomura in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $303.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,928. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $191.70 and a 1-year high of $322.49. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.
In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total transaction of $36,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total transaction of $552,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,253.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 539.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $112,000. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 315.5% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 32,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.