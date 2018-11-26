Nomura Analysts Give Ulta Beauty (ULTA) a $305.00 Price Target

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been assigned a $305.00 price target by investment analysts at Nomura in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $303.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,928. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $191.70 and a 1-year high of $322.49. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total transaction of $36,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total transaction of $552,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,253.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 539.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $112,000. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 315.5% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 32,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

