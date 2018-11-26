Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 35.3% against the dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $596,673.00 and $2,441.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 113,850,732 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

