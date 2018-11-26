Newpark Resources (NR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Newpark Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Newpark Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.37. 962,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,169. The firm has a market cap of $696.49 million, a PE ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $11.65.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $235.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.08 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 717,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 38,879 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth $1,056,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth $21,674,000. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,625,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after buying an additional 96,540 shares during the period.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

