Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,957 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Newfield Exploration worth $12,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,646,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $443,068,000 after acquiring an additional 571,447 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 10.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,123,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,544,000 after acquiring an additional 554,266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,472,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,030,000 after acquiring an additional 62,641 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 20.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,601,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,824,000 after acquiring an additional 442,324 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,842,000 after acquiring an additional 53,076 shares during the period.

Get Newfield Exploration alerts:

NFX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newfield Exploration from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Newfield Exploration in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Newfield Exploration from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Newfield Exploration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.47.

In related news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $472,709.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFX stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.27 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/newfield-exploration-co-nfx-shares-bought-by-jennison-associates-llc.html.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.