New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stake in General Electric (GE)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 40.0% in the third quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 230,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,411,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 36.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 118,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief acquired 10,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,151. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE opened at $7.57 on Monday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Electric from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morningstar set a $15.70 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

