Neenah Inc (NP) Stake Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,031 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Neenah worth $26,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,732,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Neenah by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 219,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 83,001 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Neenah by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Neenah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Neenah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neenah in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

NYSE NP opened at $68.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Neenah Inc has a one year low of $67.49 and a one year high of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $25,548.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,762.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $179,061.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,498 shares in the company, valued at $179,781.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,322 shares of company stock worth $345,007. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

