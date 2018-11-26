nDEX (NDX) Achieves Market Cap of $155,562.00

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One nDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a market capitalization of $155,562.00 and approximately $7,867.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, nDEX has traded down 30.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00128790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00189314 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.07906006 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009298 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,932,657,051 tokens. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

