NCS Multistage (NCSM) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) received a $11.00 target price from investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of NCS Multistage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NCS Multistage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

NCSM opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $342.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 2.14. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Mcshane bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $220,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Nipper bought 62,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $475,310.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 122,113 shares of company stock valued at $905,075. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 40.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the second quarter worth $533,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

