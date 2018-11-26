Navios Maritime (NM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.37

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 11019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $141.45 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,224,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 313,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/navios-maritime-nm-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-37.html.

About Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.