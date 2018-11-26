Nautilus Minerals (NUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Nautilus Minerals Inc. (TSE:NUS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 126800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

Nautilus Minerals Inc, a seafloor resource exploration company, explores and develops the ocean floor for copper, gold, silver, and zinc seafloor massive sulphide deposits. It also explores for manganese, nickel, and cobalt nodule deposits. The company's principal project is the Solwara 1 project located in the Bismarck Sea, Papua New Guinea.

