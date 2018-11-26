National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,002 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,575 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $75.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.44. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.04.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

