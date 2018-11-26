Nathan’s Famous (NATH) & Noble Roman’s (NROM) Critical Comparison

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and Noble Roman’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous $104.20 million 2.93 $2.63 million N/A N/A Noble Roman’s $9.84 million 1.06 -$3.38 million N/A N/A

Nathan’s Famous has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Roman’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Nathan’s Famous pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Noble Roman’s does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nathan’s Famous and Noble Roman’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and Noble Roman’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous 5.78% -13.87% 13.58% Noble Roman’s -22.62% -24.49% -14.29%

Risk and Volatility

Nathan’s Famous has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Roman’s has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats Noble Roman’s on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sell various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 25, 2018, its restaurant system consisted of 5 company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 276 franchised units located in 20 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,854 franchised or licensed outlets. The company has operations in 50 states of the United States. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

