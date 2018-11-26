Natera Inc (NTRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Natera from $21.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Natera from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Natera from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Natera from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

In other Natera news, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,878.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Rabinowitz sold 185,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $4,653,146.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,763,369.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,014,988 shares of company stock worth $48,674,710. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Natera by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,641,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after purchasing an additional 808,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,679,000 after purchasing an additional 698,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,599,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Natera by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,985,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,535,000 after purchasing an additional 270,692 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Natera has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $29.62.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 2,569.52%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Natera will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

