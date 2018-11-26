Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,829 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 385.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 304.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

VTI stock opened at $135.13 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $129.84 and a one year high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

