Nabtesco (NCTKF) and Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) and Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nabtesco alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nabtesco and Spirit AeroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit AeroSystems 1 1 13 0 2.80

Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus target price of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Spirit AeroSystems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit AeroSystems is more favorable than Nabtesco.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nabtesco and Spirit AeroSystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabtesco $2.26 billion 1.49 N/A N/A N/A Spirit AeroSystems $6.98 billion 1.22 $354.90 million $5.35 15.00

Spirit AeroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Nabtesco.

Profitability

This table compares Nabtesco and Spirit AeroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabtesco N/A N/A N/A Spirit AeroSystems 7.92% 46.86% 11.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Nabtesco does not pay a dividend. Spirit AeroSystems pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Nabtesco has a beta of 11.66, indicating that its share price is 1,066% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit AeroSystems has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems beats Nabtesco on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Precision Equipment, Transport Equipment, Aircraft and Oil Hydraulic Equipment, and Industrial Equipment. The Precision Equipment segment offers high precision reducers and actuators, wafer transfer units, vacuum pumps, vacuum valves, vacuum devices, rapid prototyping systems, solar tracking equipment, and actuation units for industrial robots, machine tools, factory automation systems, electronic devices, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, automobiles, and home electronic appliances. The Transport Equipment segment provides automatic door drive units, automobile air brake systems, automatic testing and training equipment, and remote control systems for railway vehicle, automobile, and marine vessels. The Aircraft and Oil Hydraulic Equipment segment offers flight control systems; various types of actuators; oil hydraulic drive motors; and various types of motors for aircraft, space, construction equipment, agricultural, and other vehicles. The Industrial Equipment segment provides automatic door systems, prosthetic products, automatic measuring and packing machines, multi-forming machines, and constant velocity joint processing machines for building and general industry, welfare, food, medicine, cleaning material, chemicals, precision equipment, automobiles, and home electronic appliances. Nabtesco Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. It also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, which comprise fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.