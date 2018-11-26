MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC) Given $12.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MVC Capital an industry rank of 94 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MVC Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE MVC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 63.15 and a quick ratio of 63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.01 million, a P/E ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.62. MVC Capital has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The investment management company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter. MVC Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MVC Capital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 24th. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.47%.

In other MVC Capital news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $51,587.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,031. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVC. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 8.6% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 61.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70,880 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVC Capital in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 22.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MVC Capital in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

