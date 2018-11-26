M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Holdings Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 104.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,263 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $119,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 12.0% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 68,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 7.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 22,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $167.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $197.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.18. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $4,531,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $153,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,873 shares of company stock worth $4,972,269 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded M&T Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

