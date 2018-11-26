Morguard Real Estate Inv. (MRT.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.04

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.04 and last traded at C$11.04, with a volume of 35555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.25.

MRT.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a Canada-based closed-end trust. The Trust’s objective is to accumulate a Canadian portfolio of real estate assets and then manage the portfolio to generate steady, dependable returns to unitholders. It owns a real estate portfolio of approximately 50 commercial properties consisting of approximately nine million square feet of gross leasable area located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

