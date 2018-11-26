Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYPE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $31.00 price target on shares of Monotype Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Get Monotype Imaging alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monotype Imaging by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,910,000 after buying an additional 102,645 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Monotype Imaging by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Monotype Imaging by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 189,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 29,463 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monotype Imaging by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 252,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 109,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Monotype Imaging by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 57,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYPE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Monotype Imaging has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $711.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.65 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monotype Imaging will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.79%.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Monotype Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotype Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.