MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 6,832 Shares of Cognex Co. (CGNX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $271,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $380,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $40.85 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $232.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Cognex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

