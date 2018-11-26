MKM Partners Lowers Facebook (FB) Price Target to $190.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target reduced by analysts at MKM Partners from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.61.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,764,204. The stock has a market cap of $382.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $132,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,195,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $9,661,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,281,450 shares of company stock valued at $217,674,194 in the last ninety days. 16.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,855,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,508,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,435,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,314,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,919,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147,288 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 623.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,540,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,022,710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,909,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,229,147,000 after buying an additional 224,531 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

