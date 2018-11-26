Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 210,462 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Northrop Grumman worth $59,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 633.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,247,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.65.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 4,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total transaction of $1,187,441.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $225,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $985,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,650 shares of company stock worth $10,873,142. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $266.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.66 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp-reduces-position-in-northrop-grumman-co-noc.html.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.