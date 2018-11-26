Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Waters Co. (WAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 104,604 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $67,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $915,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Waters by 156.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,358,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $843,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,055 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 73.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,299,000 after purchasing an additional 211,068 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Waters by 40.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,081,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Waters by 64.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 82,175 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $1,597,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,959.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WAT opened at $196.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.63. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $578.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.43 million. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

