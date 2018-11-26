MindCoin Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (MND)

MindCoin (CURRENCY:MND) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, MindCoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MindCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. MindCoin has a market capitalization of $44,691.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MindCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000506 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000086 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MindCoin Coin Profile

MindCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2015. MindCoin’s total supply is 15,867,695 coins. MindCoin’s official Twitter account is @MindCoinCrypto . The official website for MindCoin is www.mindcoin.xyz

MindCoin Coin Trading

MindCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MindCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MindCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MindCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

