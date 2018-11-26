Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 802 Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 265,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,229,000 after buying an additional 165,374 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 279,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,067,000 after purchasing an additional 196,434 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $102.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

In related news, Director William A. Shutzer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $31,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francesco Trapani purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.13 per share, for a total transaction of $620,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,050 and have sold 22,148 shares valued at $2,839,461. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TIF shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

