Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in Raymond James (RJF)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Raymond James by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Raymond James by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Raymond James by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $111.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

NYSE RJF opened at $76.64 on Monday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $71.93 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $527,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn purchased 1,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

