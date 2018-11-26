Midatech Pharma (MTP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 26094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Midatech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

