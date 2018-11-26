MICT (MICT) Shares Gap Up to $0.55

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.55. MICT shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 4900 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MICT stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned 2.38% of MICT worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.99% of the company’s stock.
MICT, Inc develops, manufactures, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer-based systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company also sells rugged mobile computing devices that provide computing solutions to fleet operators and field workforces in work environments.
