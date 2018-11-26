Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 144,667 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 22,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 46,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $36.40 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.49.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

