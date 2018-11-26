Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00006419 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Huobi and IDEX. Metal has a market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $542,844.00 worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024441 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00127937 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00190614 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00014477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021313 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,573,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Livecoin, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, IDEX, Huobi, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.