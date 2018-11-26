Metadium (META) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $365,993.00

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Metadium token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Coinsuper. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $365,993.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 47.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00026791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00129302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00191187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.70 or 0.08157118 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028089 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinsuper, Bytex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

