Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) SVP Sells $31,370.00 in Stock

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) SVP Lonna Wiersma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $521.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on MBWM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 334,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,137 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

