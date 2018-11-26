Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,408,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 34,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $889,581.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,970.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $9,709,653.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 892,517 shares in the company, valued at $47,258,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,073 shares of company stock worth $13,383,882 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $53.52 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

