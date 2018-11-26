Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 33.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.47.

Shares of MS opened at $43.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total transaction of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

