Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.12 Million Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,464,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,152,000 after acquiring an additional 539,852 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,207,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,401,000 after buying an additional 411,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,820,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,563,000 after buying an additional 586,855 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,085,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,067,000 after buying an additional 3,845,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,191,000 after buying an additional 506,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Stephens began coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eaton from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $97.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

ETN opened at $74.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.77%.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $995,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,883 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,617,645. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

