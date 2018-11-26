Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Holdings in Public Storage (PSA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,736,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,634 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 302.9% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 897,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,004,000 after buying an additional 674,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,160,411,000 after buying an additional 290,505 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3,485.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 183,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after buying an additional 178,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 58.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,185,000 after buying an additional 139,483 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.54.

In related news, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total transaction of $21,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $207.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $180.48 and a 12 month high of $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $706.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.51 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 55.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.20%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Holdings in Public Storage (PSA)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/meiji-yasuda-asset-management-co-ltd-trims-holdings-in-public-storage-psa.html.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.