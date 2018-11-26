Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $5.56 Million Stake in Raytheon (RTN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth $207,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth $103,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Raytheon by 4,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total value of $657,853.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RTN opened at $173.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

