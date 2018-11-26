Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 710 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $105,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $107,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $95.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 71.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

