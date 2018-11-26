MEG Energy Corp (MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEG. TD Securities upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. CIBC cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of MEG traded up C$0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,741. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.28 and a twelve month high of C$11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50.

In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.20 per share, with a total value of C$144,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock worth $746,820.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

