McKesson Co. (MCK) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,495 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $69,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in McKesson by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in McKesson by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,200,000 after buying an additional 323,485 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in McKesson by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $121.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $117.19 and a twelve month high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $53.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 0.06%. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $173,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price target on McKesson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.26.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

