McKesson Co. (MCK) Position Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in McKesson by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 41,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $121.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $117.19 and a one year high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $53.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 0.06%. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $173,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.26.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

