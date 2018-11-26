Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Stake Raised by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,978 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 3.9% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD stock opened at $181.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $188.90.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $178.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.79.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

