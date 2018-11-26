McDermott International Inc (MDR) Holdings Trimmed by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 936,035 shares during the period. McDermott International makes up approximately 2.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.81% of McDermott International worth $27,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McDermott International during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in McDermott International by 60.2% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDermott International during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in McDermott International during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDR opened at $8.01 on Monday. McDermott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). McDermott International had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Luquette purchased 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Dickson purchased 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $396,408.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,494.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 147,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,568. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McDermott International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut McDermott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDermott International from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

