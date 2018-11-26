MayTech Global Investments LLC Buys 3,422 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for 2.4% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Baidu by 5,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $182.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $175.32 and a 52-week high of $284.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Benchmark cut their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Nomura cut their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.15.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

