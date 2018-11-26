Match Group Inc (MTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) to post sales of $446.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440.72 million and the highest is $455.00 million. Match Group posted sales of $378.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 60.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 86.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 54.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 129.9% during the second quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 954,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 539,427 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,583. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.